Charmed season 4 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on The CW?







Following today’s finale, do you want to get the Charmed season 4 premiere date at The CW — or at least have a better sense of it? If that is the case, we’ve got some information well worth handing down within!

We should start, of course, with some of the base facts here — there is going to be a Charmed season 4 coming on the network during the 2021-22 season! This was confirmed a good while ago; even if this show is not that much of a force in the live+same-day ratings, it is clearly doing enough to ensure that it’s valuable for the network/CBS Television Studios. Some of that may be due to the show’s performance internationally; just remember for a moment that Charmed is a huge international brand thanks to the success of the original series.

Will Charmed season 4 be different? Absolutely so, given that there is a major cast change thanks to Madeleine Mantock deciding to depart the series. We’ll have to wait and see what this means for the future of the Charmed Ones, but there’s plenty of time for the producers to figure that out.

Ultimately, we are going to be waiting for a LONG time in order to see what’s coming up next. As of right now the show is not a part of The CW’s fall schedule, which means that the earliest you can expect it back is early 2022. We certainly don’t expect it to move from its Friday-night timeslot; with the show’s ratings being what they are, there’s very little incentive for it to move about the schedule all that much. A firm premiere date should be announced over the coming months.

