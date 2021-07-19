Madeleine Mantock leaving Charmed, role of Macy after season 3 finale







Following the events of the upcoming Charmed season 3 finale, Madeleine Mantock is shockingly going to be saying goodbye. The actress today confirmed her departure from the CW series, which has already been renewed for a season 4.

Is that going to shake up the show in a big way? You have to imagine so. It also makes it all the more clear that the character Macy may be in more jeopardy in the finale than we thought — while the synopsis for this episode indicated that she would be in danger, it felt like this would be one of those situations where it was all hype. That’s not necessarily the case anymore.

In a statement via TVLine about her departure, Mantock makes it clear that it was her choice to say goodbye:

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew … I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Meanwhile, showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro added the following to the aforementioned publication:

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed … We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

Ultimately, it’s sad to see Mantock go — but if she did want to move on to other projects, it’s the right thing for the producers to allow that. We’re sure that another major character could be added in season 4, but we’ll have to wait for future announcements.

What do you think about Madeleine Mantock leaving Charmed after the finale?

Are you going to miss the Macy character on the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

