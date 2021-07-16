Charmed season 3 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Could Macy actually die?







Next week on Charmed season 3 episode 18, it’s finally here — an epic finale, and a showdown where the Whispering Evil is front and center.

Is there a chance for victory here? Maybe, but at the same time there could be a pretty serious cost here. Think in terms of Macy potentially dying! Is Madeleine Mantock really going to leave the show? We have a hard time thinking that’s going to be the chaos just three seasons in, but clearly, the writers want you to be worried. This could be one of those episodes where it’s up to Mel and Maggie to rush in and save the day.

This particular episode of Charmed is entitled “I Dreamed a Dream” — want to get more info all about it? Then take a look at the season 3 finale synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – In the thrilling season finale of Charmed, when an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending The Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by co-showrunners Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (#318). Original airdate 7/23/2021

We do think that there’s bound to be some sort of cliffhanger here, whether it be Macy’s fate or whether or not the Whispering Evil is truly gone. There’s been a season 4 renewal for a while now, and the great thing about a show like this is that there’s almost unlimited possibilities as to where the story could go moving forward.

