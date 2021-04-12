This Is Us season 5 episode 13 video: Randall prepares for Kevin’s arrival







In just over 24 hours This Is Us season 5 episode 13 will arrive, and it’s fair to call this episode one we’ve been waiting to watch. Kevin and Randall are finally going to have an opportunity to make amends, but will they actually make it happen? Remember that nothing is guaranteed here…

Before we do end up getting a chance to see the reunion, this episode will also feature its fair share of jitters. That is what the sneak peek below is all about.

Want to watch our most-recent This Is Us video discussion? Then be sure to check out our most-recent episode review below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We will have another episode coming that you don’t want to miss.

In this video (via SpoilerTV), you can see Sterling K. Brown’s character doing his best to brace for Kevin’s arrival, though he admits to being very-much nervous. While this is a conversation about his past that he’s been needing to have, there’s a part of him that wishes he can keep putting it off. He knows that there could be pain that comes with this, especially if there are things that Kevin just doesn’t understand.

Beth wants to make sure that the two brothers have the space to figure things out: That’s why she is taking some of the kids out for the day. This is going to just be all about Kevin and Randall sorting through things — Randall will talk about growing up Black in a white household, and we know that Kevin will listen. What we don’t know is if he will truly hear him. That’s a key distinction that could play out over the course of this hour.

Just get your tissues ready — though we could also say that about every episode of This Is Us out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us and what lies ahead

What do you think is coming up on This Is Us season 5 episode 13?

Be sure to share your thoughts and theories on the subject below! After you do that, remember to also come back around for some further news. (Photo: NBC, video via SpoilerTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







