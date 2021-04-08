This Is Us season 5 episode 13 promo: Can Kevin, Randall make amends?







Sometimes, the best episode of This Is Us are the smallest ones, and that’s what season 5 episode 13 will be putting that to the test.

If you haven’t heard already, the title for this episode is “Brotherly Love” — it’s an emotional story that revolves largely around Kevin opting to pay Randall a visit. He wants to sort through the issues of the past, including some that he never understood before. Randall has been working through growing up Black in an all-white family, one that could never really understand some of his struggles. We do believe that Kevin wants to listen and understand — but that doesn’t mean he will be fully able to right away.

Randall’s identity and upbringing are two important subjects that will come up during this chat, but there are also a number of other important subjects that need to be addressed here. Remember the things that were said between the two at the end of last season; they’ve been addressed briefly over the past several episodes, but not everything is fully healed. This is where the apologies also have to be mutual; both characters said things that are destructive and heartbreaking, and they each need to come to terms with this.

Do we think that they will emerge better off on the other side of this episode? Absolutely, but it may not happen immediately. We imagine that the character growth will continue through the rest of this season, and potentially also carry through to season 6.

