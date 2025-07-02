Stick season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Clark the Mark’

The first thing that we really should point out at this point entering Stick season 1 episode 8 is rather simple: How are we so far into the season? Time really flies when you are a part of this world — that much is very-much clear. We strongly feel like there is going to be a season 2 coming at some point, but that’s not something we really need to focus on too much right now.

Instead, let’s just look a little more directly ahead to “Clark the Mark” airing next week. We know that Santi has been a big focus of Pryce’s life for most of the season, but there’s also a little bit of personal pride that gets mixed in here. This is someone whose career did very-much not end in the way in which he wanted, so what can he do to take back a little bit of self-confidence? That’s something we could see here, with a little bit of humor mixed in here, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Stick season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

A brazen plan is hatched to hustle Clark Ross. Pryce gets a chance to prove he was always the better golfer.

Whatever happens here, we are pretty confident that this will carry into the story the rest of the way. While we know that Pryce has experienced his fair share of struggles on this show, at the same time we do tend to think that Stick is optimistic in its bones. By virtue of that, it does feel like we are going to be on a path to a better ending. Getting there may just be a big part of the struggle … but also the fun that comes with a show like this.

What did you most want to see moving into Stick season 1 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







