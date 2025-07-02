Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale: The end of Masha’s story?

Is the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale the end of the series? Of course, that is something we wish we had a clear answer to. However, what is clear is that Masha’s world is as strange and as trippy as possible, especially when it comes to her relationship with David.

So, did Nicole Kidman’s character really get what she wanted from him? Well, if nothing else, she used him under the influence to her advantage, presenting a recording to the public where he planned to give a way a good chunk of his fortune. He then tried to counterattack with evidence of his own against her at a secret meeting at a McDonald’s in the closing minutes. Will it stick? Does any of it matter? Well, the two kissed, and you can take that in whatever way that you want.

The way that we view it, Masha is going to find a way to keep going with her retreats, and with some of David’s help — mostly because she is someone who almost always finds a way to come out unscathed. This is even true with many of her patients this season, who come out of the retreat changed and improved on some level … even though Martin actually did more for them than she did. Martin also had a meltdown and nearly killed Masha at one point, but she managed to survive that as well.

The season 2 finale of Nine Perfect Strangers really was a perfect summary of the entire season — there were some high highs (take the pretty great ending for Brian and Agnes, who could be great friends for some time), but also still some mess. Masha’s story never quite came together and while David has does some bad news, her entire trial of him in the finale seemed more born out of him not being there for Tatiana, who he never knew about. Her motives were all selfish, which is often the case with her throughout the series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

