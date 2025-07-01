Nine Perfect Strangers season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

With the finale arriving in less than 24 hours at Hulu, this does feel like the perfect time to discuss a Nine Perfect Strangers season 3. Are we going to get it at Hulu?

There are of course a few different ways to view the situation, but let us begin with the facts: The Nicole Kidman series has yet to be officially ordered for more episodes. Season 1 was billed as a limited series, and it took several months and a lot of conversations for it to be back for more. Do not be surprised if there is a similar sort of drawn-out process here, especially if season 2 does end in a way where loose ends are tied up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

If we were to make a prediction here, though, it would be that season 2 is it — more than likely, we’re not going to get a season 3. Some of this is due to the lackluster reception for season 2, where it has been far more divisive than the mostly-praised first season years ago. While Hulu does not release any viewership information publicly, it also does not feel as though the series is generating a lot of mainstream conversation. This makes it rather different from the first season, as well.

Never say never…

Let’s just put it this way — if Kidman wants to do more and there is a good idea out there, season 3 could still happen! It would likely just take a lot of confidence from the streamer to make that happen, and it may also take some big-name casting that would allow the show to generate publicity. Kidman is still a draw, but the actress is in so many projects now that a TV series starring her does not feel as notable as it once did.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Nine Perfect Strangers now, including some other chatter about this season

Do you want to see a Nine Perfect Strangers season 3 renewal happen at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







