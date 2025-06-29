Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8: Cliffhanger coming?

With the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale coming to Hulu in just a matter of days, now does feel like the right time to talk cliffhangers. Is there a chance one could be coming?

We will be honest here in saying that for the vast majority of shows out there, 100% we would say that a season will end with some sort of tease for what’s coming next. The Nicole Kidman drama is not one of them. As you likely remember, the show was originally billed as a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end — which is what made the renewal such a huge surprise in the first place.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

Going into season 2, is it possible that the producers altered their thinking? In theory sure; however, why would they? The structure of this show is one where there are new patients every single time, and we therefore anticipate an ending more similar to The White Lotus. The arcs of many of these current characters will be wrapped up, and if there is a season 3 later, it will likely be its own story. There is no real need for a jaw-dropping cliffhanger here.

As for whether or not a season 3 is going to happen…

Let’s just say that, at least for the time being, we remain relatively pessimistic about it. It does not feel like Nine Perfect Strangers has anywhere near the buzz that it had the first time around. Meanwhile, it also does not have much in the way of critical acclaim. Given how busy Kidman is already with a wide array of other projects, it is instead our feeling that she will move on and take on a number of other roles.

There is always room for a surprise, though — the last thing we would want to do here is rule anything out.

Related – Get some other discussion now regarding the future of Nine Perfect Strangers

What are you most eager to see entering the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







