Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Hulu, you are going to be seeing Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8 — otherwise known as the all-important finale. Is it going to be the series finale? Nothing has been confirmed there but at the same time, it would not be a shock if that turns out to be the case. (It does not feel as though there is anywhere near the discussion around the Nicole Kidman show as we saw back during season 1.)

Now that we’ve said that, let’s take a moment to get further into the story itself. “Never Change” is the title for the finale, and the producers are keeping most of the finer details under lock and key. All they have released so far is the following short synopsis: “The strangers finally realize what has brought them together.”

Just from reading all of that alone, we are in a spot where it feels like there could be some sort of answers coming on at least one mystery — which does make us more confident that a lot of loose ends are tied together.

The major question that you should really be wondering right now is quite simple: What is the message of this season meant to be? If you think back to the first season, it did feel a lot more about Masha and some of the patients — even if some of it was a means to an end when it comes to seeing her daughter. So much of this season has been more about her obsession with David, even to the point where she did not want to start anything until he turned up. How do you tie all this together? That is the challenge.

