Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale: First Hulu details

As some of you may be familiar with at this point, there are only two episodes left on Nine Perfect Strangers — and yes, we expect chaos!

Given that we’ve already spent a little bit of time discussing episode 7, why not look more towards the finale? The first season was conceived as a limited series and as a lot of you most likely are aware, it had a defined beginning, middle, and end. Is it fair to say that we will get something similar here at Masha’s latest retreat? For now, that is what we are anticipating.

Now, let’s just take a moment to further set the stage. Below, you can check out the full Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8 (“Never Change”) synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

The strangers finally realize what has brought them together.

If there is one primary question you are meant to wonder after reading this, we tend to think it is rather simple: What is the larger reason? Is there a connection between all the strangers? It already does feel like Masha is using a lot of them. Or, at the very least, they are somewhat of a cover for her to do whatever she wants when it comes to David.

No matter what happens, the most important thing for this show is simply that we do end up getting closure for the supporting characters. Take Brian and Agnes, for example — we love both of them, so why not work to give them each a little bit more of a spotlight before all of this is done?

