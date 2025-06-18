Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7: The last before finale

Next week on Hulu, you are going to get a chance to see Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 — and yet, this one is important. We are gearing up for the end of the season and within the next two episodes in particular, we tend to think a lot of drama is ahead.

First and foremost, though, we really just have to wonder what the endgame is going to be for Masha and some of the patients. After all, we are talking here about Nicole Kidman’s character, someone who has spent more time obsessing over David than helping anyone. Yet, we still want the best for Peter, Agnes, and a number of other people at the retreat. Martin has been trying to help them — doesn’t that mean at least something?

Below, you can see the full Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some additional info on what lies ahead:

Helena’s past enters the spotlight as Martin spills the beans about Zauberwald’s history and possible future.

How will Helena’s past prove vital here? That is at least one of the things we are curious to learn about but in general, we do still wonder if the business-minded focus is really the right thing for this show at all. We understand that David is an extremely wealthy dude and Masha wants money. However, at the same time, the reason so many people watched the first season was because of the investment in some of those other characters.

Given that the finale is so very close at this point, we tend to think that there could be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this story. We will see, meanwhile, if there is closure in the finale; there is no word on a season 3 at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

