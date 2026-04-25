The Hunting Party season 2 finale spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

We know that the season 2 finale of The Hunting Party is going to be on NBC next month and at this point, there is a clear question worth asking: How neatly will the story be tied up?

When you think about it, there are a number of variables that could be at play here. For starters, there is no guarantee that there will be a season 3, and we are sure there were some active conversations regarding that happening. Yet, at the same time, this is one of those shows predicated on there being danger, suspense, and mysteries every single week. Characters could die, and we do not mean some of the bad guys.

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So will there be a cliffhanger at the end of the season? It seems that way, but not necessarily in the manner one would think. Speaking on this subject now a little bit further, here is some of what executive producer JJ Bailey had to say to TV Insider:

The cliffhanger out of this one is more sending the team in a new direction as opposed to Season 1 was, “Are we losing this person? Are we not? And what’s going to happen out of that?” And … hopefully the episode and season feels like it sort of resolves, and then we open things back up at the very end, sending our team in a new direction.

Odds are, we are going to hear by the time the finale airs if we are going to be getting a season 3 or not. While the live+same-day numbers for the show leave something to be desired, the hope is that the streaming viewership will help to make up for it. In other words, if you want more of this series to happen in the long-term, tell your friends to check it out!

Related – Learn more entering the next The Hunting Party episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party and its season 2 finale?

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