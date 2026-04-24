The Hunting Party season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Last before finale
As you get prepared in order to see The Hunting Party season 2 episode 12 on NBC next week, of course there is quite a bit to say! Take, for starters, where everything lies story-wise within the grander scheme of things.
For those unaware, “Nancy Albright” is going to be the penultimate installment of the season — and at this point, there is at least a chance that it is the penultimate episode of the series as well. There is no confirmation at present that a season 3 is going to happen, and it remains to be seen if we are going to learn or not over the next seven days.
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For now, all we can do is state that there is going to be a really complicated case at the core of this story, and also a chance that it will carry over to the finale. To learn more about what else is ahead, check out the full The Hunting Party season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:
04/30/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The team races to find Nancy Albright, a drug addict searching for a new type of high. Back at the Command Center, the team is also forced to come to terms with new revelations about once-trusted individuals. TV-14
Just how crazy are things going to be over the course of this episode? Beyond words in a lot of ways. Our general feeling here is that if trust goes out the window, a lot of people could suddenly feel a little bit out on their own. That has to be scary for Bex and company, mostly for one reason: The biggest thing that they’ve had at this point is strength in numbers. Where in the world are they going to be without that? For now, it’s a situation where only time will tell.
What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 2 episode 12 when it arrives?
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