Half Man episode 2 trailer: Ruben and Niall’s impending pain

In a matter of days you are going to have a chance to dive into Half Man episode 2 over on HBO — but what will the story actually look like?

Through the first episode, it seems as though there are a number of themes that Richard Gadd is working to touch on. First and foremost, you have toxic masculinity projected often through Ruben. At the same time, also his own internal struggle to figure out who he is. For Niall, we think that there is a real question here surrounded how much you can move on from your past. A lot of it is shown through his won work and in doing that, he is never really able to move on from Ruben, despite there being estrangement and real distance between the two.

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If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the new and extended preview for not just episode 2, but the rest of the season. You see Niall trying to move forward, and yet, continued struggles from both the past and present. This is someone who is increasingly learning more and more about how hard it is to truly get away.

Speaking about the content of his show in general to The Hollywood Reporter, here is more of what Gadd had to say:

“Making people uncomfortable is not necessarily a bad thing because I think when people are uncomfortable, they’re forced to think and challenge and discuss, and that’s what good art should do. [We should] be putting stuff out there into a world that is challenging and tough.”

If there is an easy way to read this quote, it is as follows: This is not going to be an easy watch, and that is basically the point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Half Man now, including other details on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into Half Man episode 2 when it airs?

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