This Is Us season 5 episode 13 spoilers: A look at ‘Brotherly Love’

As for the story around the corner, this is one we’ve been waiting to see for quite a long time. Kevin and Randall are about to have a conversation that is a long time coming, one about the latter’s childhood and the struggles he faced growing up Black in the Pearson family. There is a lot of important, unspoken stuff that needs to be tackled here, and we’re going out on a limb here and saying that Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley are going to knock this out of the park. (Then again, should anyone be surprised by this?)

NBC released a full This Is Us season 5 episode 13 in advance of “Brotherly Love” airing, not that it gives that much away: “04/13/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin visits Randall in Philadelphia. TV-14.”

This is one of those episodes that will set the stage for not just the rest of the season, but the remainder of Kevin and Randall’s lives. We’ve seen in the future that these two are obviously very close, and that means that the conversation could go quite well. However, remember that it could be a slow build getting the two back to where they are. This show tries to live within a world of realism, and broken relationships don’t have a tendency to be fixed-up right away. Be prepared for that in advance.

