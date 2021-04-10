This Is Us season 5 episode 13 photo: Is there hope for Kevin, Randall?







Tuesday night’s This Is Us season 5 episode 13 is going to be one of the most important ones of the entire series. There is really no way around that. The title here is “Brotherly Love,” and across it you are going to see an all-important conversation between Kevin and Randall.

Judging from the photo above, isn’t there a reason to have hope? We like to think so, judging from the characters’ facial expressions and the looks in their eyes. We know that Randall is appreciative that Kevin traveled all the way out to see him, and that he wants to have an all-important conversation about their upbringing. It’s something that could be hugely important to determining whatever their future may hold.

Do we think that there are going to be some serious bumps in the road throughout this storyline? Absolutely, and in all honesty, it’d be strange if there weren’t any at all. We’re at a point here where these characters have said and done some things that are hard to get past. They’ll need to take some time to address some of their issues and figure out how to move past them. Judging from the flash-forwards we’re confident they will, but it won’t be 100% easy.

For those wondering, “Brotherly Love” will also feature more discussions with Kevin and Randall in the past, as well. That should give a deeper context to how the two feel in present-day, and that’s more valuable than we can ever express here.

