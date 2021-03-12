NCIS season 18 spoilers: The long-term impact of Katrina Law casting







If you didn’t hear the news earlier this week, NCIS could have a valuable new addition in the form of Katrina Law. The Hawaii Five-0 alum was cast earlier this week as NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, someone who will be around for the final episodes of the season. Not only that, but there is an option for her to be a series regular in the event the show returns for season 19.

So what does all of this mean, and where could Law fit in with the rest of the team? Let’s take a moment to break this down.

The first thing worth noting here is that Law is not being brought in to “replace” Jack Sloane on the team. Jessica Knight is a very different sort of character, and the producers have already said that they weren’t just going to slide someone in to this spot. The show seems to be more about bringing something new to the table, and REACT Team agents often are there for specific, high-risk operations. Law could bring more action to the show, which makes sense given her training on Arrow and within the world of Spartacus.

Will NCIS suddenly have too many agents if Katrina joins full-time? We don’t think so. Remember that the show never really replaced Reeves after his death, and they may just work screen-time around in some different ways. There is also still no guarantee that this character sticks around even after appearances at the end of the season; remember that prior to Wilmer Valderrama joining the show, there was a different plan to fill the void left by Michael Weatherly.

How do you think the Jessica Knight character could factor into NCIS moving forward?

