NCIS season 18 episode 10 spoilers: What familiar face is back?







Judging from what we saw on this past episode, it feels fair to say that NCIS season 18 episode 10 is hugely important for Gibbs. Earlier this month, he said farewell to Jack Sloane, who is now on the other side of the world in Afghanistan. This week, he also had to help Fornell cope with the loss of his daughter Emily to an opioid addiction. This is not an easy thing that he is dealing with, and we have to imagine that it will stick with him for quite some time. It may also cause him to revisit some of his own trauma after losing his own daughter many years ago.

It only makes sense after all of this that Gibbs would need some help — hence, why the latest casting news makes some sense.

Want to watch our most-recent NCIS episode review? Then take a look at what we have for you below! Once you take a look at that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news, including new discussions every week.

CBS has already confirmed that Laura San Giacomo will be appearing in this episode as Dr. Grace Confalone, one of the few people who can really get through to Mark Harmon’s character on an emotional level. She’s helped him numerous times over the past few years, and he will absolutely need some further guidance now.

As for when we will see Joe Spano back as Tobias Fornell, that’s not entirely clear — he is not listed as a part of the guest cast for this episode, but we like to imagine he’ll be back around at some point this season. We suppose that it’s possible he still turns up as a surprise guest, though we don’t understand why the writers would need to spring that on anyone out of the blue.

Related – Emily Fornell actress was surprised by character’s death

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 10, especially when it comes to Gibbs and Dr. Confalone?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to come back around for some additional news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







