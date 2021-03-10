NCIS season 18: Emily Fornell actress responds to character’s death







Last night on NCIS season 18, we witnessed what has to be considered one of the biggest surprises in some time — the death of Emily Fornell. Not only that, but it happened off-screen. This marks the second time in the past three episodes we’ve seen an important character killed in this fashion — think back to what happened to Jimmy Palmer’s wife Breena. Also, remember that Jack Sloane was written off during “True Believer,” though she is still very much alive. This is a lot of departures in a very short period of time.

So how surprising was it that we lost Tobias Fornell’s daughter? So much so that even the actress who plays the role was blindsided. In a post on her Instagram Stories (see below), Juliette Angelo confirmed that she was shocked about Emily’s death, noting that she found out “via text” at the same time that viewers all over the country were learning the news. This has been a nine-year journey for her as this character, as she started playing the part when she was 13 and is now 22.

It’s sad to know that we won’t see Angelo on the show anymore as the character, though we also understand why the writers made this choice. The idea behind Emily’s death likely stems from the reality of opioid addiction — while Gibbs and Fornell did everything that they could to help her, it is not always enough. It’s a reminder that hold those we love close,, and that amidst this global health crisis, we can’t forget about the other problems in the world. They are still there, and a number of people who suffer do so in silence.

Are you shocked that NCIS chose to kill off Emily Fornell?

