NCIS season 18: What was the poem Vance read after Emily Fornell died?







We know that there are a lot of significant talking points following tonight’s NCIS season 18 episode, but few top the pain and sorrow so many felt in the closing minutes. The death of Emily Fornell was sudden and shocking, especially since Tobias went through so much in order to take down a drug ring earlier this season. (In the end, it was opioids belonging to a friend’s grandmother that ended up taking her life, something totally unrelated.)

The scene of Fornell hearing the news was heartbreaking, and some of the best stuff we’ve seen from Joe Spano on the show. Add to that also the beautiful, tear-inducing poem that Vance (Rocky Carroll) read through the closing minutes, one about loss, pain, and the legacy that remains after a goodbye.

What was that poem? We’ve heard that question asked many times already, and are happy to provide an answer. It is Epitaph by Merrit Malloy, and you can see it in its entirety over here. This is a poem that resonates with so many who have experienced loss, especially in this past year. It is probably one of the reasons why NCIS chose to recite it tonight. Emily’s passing was a reminder that all of the other problems in the world remain even in the midst of this global health crisis, and there are tragedies we must observe and remember. More than anything, we cannot forget those we have lost, and must do our best to honor some of their memories.

We thank NCIS wholeheartedly for what they brought to us with this poem, and we imagine we’ll hold it close in our heart for many weeks and months to come. For many, we hope it offers a sense of healing.

