NCIS season 18 spoilers: Will Katrina Law become new series regular?







One year after playing a major part on Hawaii Five-0, is Katrina Law now set to be appearing on NCIS in another role? Signs point to that being the case.

According to a new report from Deadline, Law (who is also known for her role as Nyssa in the Arrowverse) is going to appear in the final episodes of NCIS season 18, with an option to become a series regular if the show is renewed for a season 19. According to the official character description, her role is that of Jessica Knight, “a formidable REACT Team agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she was raised by a single mother and had to fight for everything in life and is damn good at it. Fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor, Jessica is married to a stay-at-home dad who is raising their infant son.”

We know that Law is capable of doing some awesome things with this part, and seeing her here will help to make up for how her run as Quinn on Hawaii Five-0 was far too short. (Technically, NCIS is set in the same universe as Five-0, but this is far from the first time that we’ve seen a performer play multiple roles.)

As for whether or not there will be an NCIS season 19, we’re cautiously optimistic. We figured that we’d see a new series regular eventually after the exit of Jack Sloane, but we’re glad that the writers aren’t just bringing someone on board with the same exact profile. This show is better when they try to mix things up.

What do you think about Katrina Law coming on board NCIS season 18 at the end of its run?

