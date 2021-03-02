NCIS season 18 episode 8 sneak peek: Sloane, Gibbs face a crisis







Tonight’s NCIS season 18 episode 8 is right around the corner, and just about every sign we have suggests that it’s big. “True Believer” is going to be a spotlight like no other on Jack Sloane, as she and Gibbs venture over to Afghanistan in order to investigation a kidnapping involving a number of young girls from a bus. Because Sloane’s name finds itself attached to this case in an unusual manner, it becomes personal to her.

We know that Sloane was thinking about making a move to Costa Rica (see more on that over here), but it’s clear that there are going to be some major interruptions to those plans.

In the latest sneak peek below, you can see how Maria Bello’s character is handling being overseas and working on this mission. It’s clear that she is dealing with a lot of frustration, largely because so many people around her keep questioning if she’s okay. Just because she’s made it clear she wants to move forward doesn’t mean that she’s incapable of doing her job!

Unfortunately, she and Gibbs are about to encounter a number of unforeseen circumstances. Take, for example, an explosion that rocks the outside of the compound that they are at. These two characters will be in danger, and one of the big questions entering this episode is whether or not they can make it out okay. That’s without even mentioning whether or not the two can have a romantic future at all…

