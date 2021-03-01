NCIS season 18 episode 8 sneak peek: Sloane contemplates her future







Tomorrow night’s NCIS season 18 episode 8 is poised to be emotional — how can it not be when you have Sloane contemplating her future?

In the new sneak peek below, Maria Bello’s character is still at the office when Gibbs finds her — despite the job being done for the day. Why? She’s still thinking a lot about her future. We know that she was considering a move to Costa Rica and here, she confirms to Gibbs that she’s putting in an offer on a place right by the beach. She needs a change, and a chance to wake up without having to deal with a new murderer or bad guy every single time she goes to work. That is a subtext to a job like this that isn’t always talked about: You are having to deal with the most difficult corners of humanity on a near-constant basis.

Regardless of whatever Sloane decides at the end of this episode, we know that there is at least another mission coming her way — one that will take her and Gibbs to the other side of the world. The two will be taking on a case that is personal to Jack’s past, and they will be separate from most of the team as they work to take it on. Let’s hope for a thorough look into Gibbs and Sloane’s history — and hopefully, that will include an expression of how they really feel about each other. We’ve been hoping for something Slibbs-related on the show for years!

What do you think is going to happen on NCIS season 18 episode 8?

Share some of your thoughts below! We’ll have more coverage soon, and you don’t want to miss it! (Photo: CBS.)

