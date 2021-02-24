NCIS season 18 episode 8 promo: Is Sloane in grave danger?







When NCIS season 18 episode 8 airs on CBS next week, it could mark the final hour for Maria Bello as Jack Sloane. Based on the newly-released promo, there is also a concern about it marking the end of Sloane’s life.

First, some backstory. On this past episode, Sloane expressed to Gibbs an interest in making a radical change in her life. This is where some of the conversation about her leaving stemmed from. Per the synopsis for this episode (entitled “True Believer”), ” Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan” aboard a bus with a dead driver. There are a number of young girls who were kidnapped from said bus, and that prompts Sloane to ask Vance in the promo if she can head over. He agrees, and she’s joined by Gibbs for the duration of the mission.

All of this sounds noble and important for Jack … but what if something terrible happens? Due to what we get at the end of this promo, we all of a sudden have a significant cause for concern. We don’t see anything happen per se, but we do hear her say “oh my God.” What does that mean? It could be evidence that she’s in danger, but it may also be tied to some sort of discovery that she makes.

We’re going to continue to hope that Sloane survives this mission for a wide array of different reasons, with the #1 being that we’re invested in this character (and also her relationship with Gibbs). Plus, hasn’t NCIS killed off enough important cast members already?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 8?

Are you worried that Sloane could die? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and once you do that, come back around to score some other news all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

