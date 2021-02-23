





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that the next new episode of the series is very much anticipated. It’s hard for it not to be given that it could be Maria Bello’s last episode of the series!

Unfortunately, we’ve got one more week to go in order to see it, as there is no new episode on the air tonight. For this last Tuesday in February, the network is giving everything one more breather before unleashing a flurry of new episodes in the month of March! At the moment, we know that there are at least three episodes airing, and there is also a possibility of more coming — we can only gauge this through a certain percentage of the next 30 days.

To better keep you satisfied until we get to some of these March episodes, why not go ahead and share details below? This is everything we know about these installments at present…

Season 18 episode 8, “True Believer” – When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 18 episode 9, “Winter Chill” – NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death in the back of one, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 18 episode 10, “Watchdog” – NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

After the first episode next month, it’s clear that NCIS seems to be moving more into a procedural direction. Yet, isn’t this the bread and butter of the show? We know there’s a lot to like about it still.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 during the month of March?

