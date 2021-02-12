The Bachelor: Rachael Kirkconnell apologizes for actions, controversies







There has been some controversy surrounding The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for weeks; yet, things escalated over the past couple of days. A controversial photo made the rounds on the internet showing Rachael (believed to be a favorite of Matt James’ this season) at an Old South plantation-themed ball, one that carried with it heavily racist undertones. Then, host Chris Harrison came under fire for not immediately condemning some of her past actions. He has since apologized.

In a new post on Instagram, Rachael has finally addressed some of the headlines for the first time and offers her first major apology. She admits that she is “ashamed of her lack of education” on important race-related subjects, and claims that she will fight to be better. She states that some of the incidents in question were years ago, but it is important to remember that issues of right and wrong were just as clear years ago as they are now. The context of events do not always serve as an excuse.

Rachael concluded her statement by saying she understands not everyone will forgive her; yet, she wants to try and earn that forgiveness moving forward with some of her actions. We will see what she does to try and grow and change from all of this, and depending on however far she goes over the course of this season, she has to be prepared for more questions. This is going to be a part of her narrative now both on the show and away from it.

As for whether or not The Bachelor itself will address it, we’re not sure that they can in the next few episodes (those have already been filmed). The earliest that we foresee this going down is when we get around to the After the Final Rose event or The Women Tell All, depending on how far Rachael goes.

What do you think about the apology from Rachael Kirkconnell?

Beyond that, what do you think it means for the remainder of The Bachelor this season? Share now in the comments. (Photo: ABC.)

