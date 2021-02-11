The Bachelor: Chris Harrison apologizes over Rachael Kirkconnell quotes







The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell has been under fire over the past several weeks — and now, the show’s host Chris Harrison has joined her in many ways.

Before we dive too heavily into Chris’ comments, let’s start with some context. Rachael has come under fire in recent weeks for some controversial social-media “likes,” and more recently controversy erupted over her decision to attend an Old South plantation-themed party sporting antebellum-style clothing. She has yet to speak publicly on the subject, but is perceived by many to be a favorite to get the final rose of Matt James.

During a recent interview on Extra (conducted by former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, watch below), Harrison was asked about some of the Kirkconnell controversies — here is some of what he had to say:

We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion, because I’ve seen some stuff online … Again, this ‘judge, jury, executioner’ thing where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart and diving into … her parents’ voting record … it’s unbelievably alarming! … I haven’t heard Rachael speak on this yet, and until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say [something]? You know, I saw a picture of her at a sorority show five years ago and … that’s it! Boom, this girl is in this book now and she’s now in this group and I’m like, “Really?”

This comment is problematic, to say the least — Chris immediately came under fire for excusing away and perpetuating racist ideas, suggesting that letting Rachael speak is somehow more important than taking a real stance. With that in mind, Chris has since gone on Instagram and issued an apology. We’re sure that Kirkconnell will come out and eventually apologize for her past actions, but will that be enough? It will be her future actions, along with her words, that start to bring about the road to healing.

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to this Rachael Kirkconnell saga?

