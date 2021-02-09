The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: More Heather Martin drama & beyond







When The Bachelor episode 7 comes to ABC tomorrow night, the top priority will be dealing with the Heather Martin situation. Will she stay on as a part of the season? Matt has a big decision to make her, and it’s one with serious ramifications. We’ve already seen how some of these women treat newcomers and moving forward, the same exact thing could happen all over again. This time, it could be even worse given that 1) we are so deep in the process and 2) Heather is just one person, which makes her an easier target.

For some more The Bachelor video insight, be sure to watch our take on last night’s episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and also view our show playlist. We’ll have further news there that you don’t want to miss.

Below, the newly-released The Bachelor episode 7 synopsis address Heather, but also looks at everything else that you’re going to see, as well:

“2507” – With hometowns on the horizon, Matt and the remaining women all take a serious look at their potential future together, resulting in more than a few difficult decisions. Former cast member Heather Martin isn’t the only source of drama during this jam-packed week that includes two one-on-one dates, a group date, two rose ceremonies and a performance by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Aloe Blacc. Don’t blink or you may miss something on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Clearly, within this episode Matt is going to be sending a ton of people home. There are some beyond Heather who feel likely to get the boot soon — we don’t see a future with Matt and Serena C. or Jessenia. Even Kit seems like a goner at this point in the show. Abigail is in more of an interesting position, given that she received the first impression rose and yet, we haven’t seen Matt give her any individual time in the form of a solo date.

At least by the end of this episode, the picture for the remainder of this season will start to look a little more clear.

Related – Check out some more discussion on The Bachelor and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelor episode 7?

Share some of your thoughts in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — we’ll have more news on the way. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







