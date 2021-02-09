The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Will Matt James boot Heather Martin?







What’s going to be coming up on The Bachelor episode 7 when it airs on ABC next week? We’ve got a feeling that Heather will be at the center. How can she not be? Her arrival caused so much insanity within the house, and it is abundantly clear that there are women who want her gone, and immediately.

Want some more news on The Bachelor in video form? Then check out our most-recent episode discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and also view our show playlist. We have new videos after every episode well worth checking out.

If you are Matt, the #1 thing that you can do at this point is send her out, and this is really no offense to Heather at all. It has more to do with the fact that there are a lot of other women there who are probably not too thrilled with the idea of her being there, and so late. Everyone else has invested all of this time — even the newbies at this point have invested a lot! Keeping Heather there only means more drama, which is why producers would probably love that more than anything.

We do know this: The show ending tonight with Heather showing up was the most predictable thing ever. They wanted viewers to be watching for this moment, just like they wanted to blindside the contestants with Heather showing up right when they were starting to feel secure. We’d be surprised if anyone is altogether cordial to Heather — they shouldn’t be mean (we’ve already gone through that multiple times this season), but we understand if they are blindsided.

Now, Serena C. calling Heather a “virus” upon her arrival feels like it’s WAY over the line.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Monday’s The Bachelor now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — we’ll have additional coverage on the show soon. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







