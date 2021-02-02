The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Will Heather Martin date Matt James?







Next week on The Bachelor episode 6, it is clear that there’s going to be all sorts of drama — and a big arrival in Heather Martin! She was last on the show during Colton Underwood’s season two years ago, and yet, she’s coming back for a chance to date Matt James.

Will that actually happen? That is something we don’t have a clear answer to at the moment. The big challenge we foresee Heather having is that she’s arriving so late in the process — think two full episodes after Michelle and some other women showed up! It’s going to be hard for her to make a connection in so short a time, and that’s without even mentioning the disdain she may feel from some of the other contestants.

We should note that The Bachelor episode 6 synopsis doesn’t specifically mention that Heather wants to date Matt — but why else would she be there?

Halfway through Matt’s journey to find love, time is running out for the remaining women to strengthen their connection with the Bachelor. Emotions run high as rivals come face-to-face, cocktail parties are called off, and a group date gets unexpectedly competitive. Pieper and Matt take a break from the drama with a romantic carnival date complete with a performance by Temecula Road; and later, tensions are briefly lifted when Matt’s best friend and Bachelor Nation favorite Tyler Cameron stops by. But everything could change when former cast member Heather Martin (season 23) makes a surprise visit to the house, proving that the twists and turns just don’t stop coming.

The appearance by Tyler Cameron feels inevitable at this point — he’s such a familiar face in this franchise and he may have at least something to do with Matt being the lead for this season. This episode will also finish off the showdown between MJ and Jessenia, which we wrote about recently over at the link here.

