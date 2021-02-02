The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: More MJ Synder, Jessenia Cruz drama







Entering The Bachelor episode 6 on ABC next week, it does feel like we are entering a slightly different era for Matt James and this cast. While not every contestant on the show is 100% likable, Victoria and Anna are both gone. That means a different environment in the house, and also more time for some serious contenders to stand out.

Of course, there are also some conflicts bubbling underneath the surface — with MJ being at the center of some of them.

For some more video discussion on The Bachelor now, be sure to watch the latest episode discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our playlist. We’ll have new video discussions on a weekly basis.

It only makes sense given what we just saw that MJ and Jessenia would be at the center for what lies ahead. Jessenia made it clear to Matt earlier on in the episode that MJ was causing chaos in the house — and MJ was in complete denial about every single thing that she said. She claimed that she was all about “harmony” and people getting along — take a drink every time she said that she likes to “lead by example.”

While we do think that MJ is probably going to be eliminated sooner rather than later, we’re not actually that confident about Jessenia’s odds moving forward, either. Typically people who are thrown into this sort-of two-on-one date environment don’t end up making it super-far. The best-case scenario is that you end up like Noah last season with Tayshia and go right before hometowns.

In the end, we’ll see where things go … but the preview for episode 6 made it clear that the drama is FAR from over.

Related News – Check out more news on The Bachelor

What do you most want to see on The Bachelor episode 6?

Who are you rooting for Matt James to end up with? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







