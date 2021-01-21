





Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? It’s fair to say that the situation here has been rather fluid, but we’ll fill you in on some of the set-in-stone details within this piece.

We should start things off by ripping off the metaphorical Band-Aid: There is no new episode tonight. Yet, there is actually an episode airing — it’s just a repeat from the end of last season. The other two shows within the big One Chicago family have each been preempted for inauguration coverage, and it’s a pretty-standard rule that one show is not going to air without the others. It keeps them in line with each other story-wise, and that’s important in the event there are crossovers. (We’re expecting fewer of them in these pandemic times, but you have to be careful, just in case — also, you don’t want to confuse the heck out of your audience with one show airing new stories without the rest.)

It’s been challenging, to put it mildly, that we’re almost to February and there have only been three Chicago PD episodes that have aired. NBC knows that, and they’re trying to look out for you moving forward. There is a new episode airing next week, and then a week after that on February 3. Does this represent One Chicago getting back on schedule? We can’t guarantee that, but it at least marks a step in the right direction.

Just to make the wait a tiny bit easier, how about some scoop? Below, you can see details all about episodes 4 and 5…

Season 8 episode 4, “Unforgiven” -01/27/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A cop is murdered and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer. Intelligence works hard to solve the case but Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story. TV-14

Season 8 episode 5, “In Your Care” – 02/03/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team investigates a rash of car jackings and finds that the truth is more complicated than they realize. Burgess makes a discovery about a previous case that will change her life forever. TV-14

If you missed it…

What do you want to see on either of these episodes of Chicago PD season 8?

Are you angling to get a few episodes in a row now that we've endured yet another hiatus?

