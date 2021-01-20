





Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We can only imagine the laundry-list of stories you want updates on at this point. Take, for example, what else could be coming Casey and Brett’s way, or if Severide will continue to keep what he knows about Stella’s promotion a secret. Also, how will Mackey continue to settle in to Firehouse 51, and what sort of big, character-focused stories are coming around the corner?

There is a lot of fantastic firefighter escapism coming … just not tonight. Chicago Fire isn’t on the air for another seven days. Enter sad music here; but, remember that today is the inauguration and it’s in the show’s best interest to be preempted. A new episode would certainly have lower ratings and get swallowed up amidst everything else going on. NBC is trying to operate in the best interest of all of One Chicago, even if it’s frustrating that we’ve only had three episodes of each show so far this season. (The small episode count is due to the pandemic; nothing more.)

As a means of tiding you over until Chicago Fire returns next week, why not hand over an appetizer? Just like we did with Chicago Med earlier today, we have a few details below about the next two episodes — there’s also one coming on February 3.

Season 9 episode 4, “Funny What Things Remind Us” -01/27/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden makes an unforeseen connection. When the firehouse is called to the site of a construction explosion, Gallo is forced to make a surprise rescue to one of their own. Mouch reignites an old feud. TV-14

Season 9 episode 5, “My Lucky Day” – 02/03/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit, Herrmann and Cruz find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off. TV-14

Bonus Chicago Fire scoop!

Recently showrunner Derek Haas told us that “My Lucky Day” features some incredibly long scenes for David Eigenberg and Joe Minoso — it’s almost going to feel like a stage play, while retaining the fantastic essence of what Chicago Fire is.

Let us know in the comments which one of these two episodes excites you the most! We’ll have more news the moment it comes out. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







