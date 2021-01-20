





Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? If you’ve been following some of the network’s listings over the past few weeks, your mind may be twisted into knots. There have been reports of new episodes, repeats, and preemptions at various points, and we’re here to clean up some of the mess — plus, also give you scoop on upcoming episodes. We want to give you some insight, no matter what!

Let us begin by being the bearer of some bad news: Chicago Med is not on the air tonight. Neither is Chicago Fire. Technically Chicago PD is currently scheduled, but it’s a repeat of a season 7 episode. The reasoning behind all of this is pretty simple: Inauguration coverage. It makes perfect sense to preempt the lineup for a once-in-every-four-years event, though we understand fully the plight of those who are frustrated about it. After all, it’s almost February and we’ve only had three episodes per each show in the One Chicago world!

Have no fear: This pattern will be changing soon. There are new episodes airing both on January 27 and February 3 — so why not dive into them now? Note that we’re only looking here through the lens of Chicago Med — we have pieces up soon taking a look at both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD for those curious.

Season 6 episode 4, “In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission” – 01/27/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman. Dr. Halstead faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial. Dr. Choi clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself. TV-14

Season 6 episode 5, “When Your Heart Rules Your Head” – 02/03/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Halstead is finding continued success in his trial. Dr. Charles’ daughter, Anna, receives life-changing news. Noah finds himself in a situation not even April can fix. TV-14

There is a lot of interesting stuff in both of these synopses, but we cannot stop ourselves from wondering one simple thing: What do these titles mean? Chicago Med loves these long-winded titles that do carry into important themes. There’s a sense of impulsiveness present here, almost as though the characters involved are desperately seeking answers now and will deal with some consequences later. Doesn’t that sound a lot like a few familiar faces?

