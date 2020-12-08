NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama offers new Torres, Bishop tease!







For those of you who love Bishop and Torres, here is some more NCIS season 18 scoop you are going to want to hear!

Today, star Wilmer Valderrama made an appearance remotely on The Talk, and while there he took on the big question of “Ellick” and whether the two characters would grow closer. Here’s the line that makes us the most curious: “This season we are going to address what the fans are [asking about] — we’re going to see where these two characters can go.”

With that being said, Valderrama did not necessarily guarantee a relationship; yet, he noted that the writers are trying to find the “best, most unique way” to look at these two characters and what their future could be. They don’t want to repeat any past stories, or fundamentally change what the show is. Yet, Wilmer noted that “you’re going to see a lot more chemistry” between Torres and Bishop, and that may be enough to get people excited.

During the interview, Wilmer also teased some of what you can see tonight, which is an episode that is especially fun and provides a number of comedic moments for the team. He also teased a guest star from Back to the Future (find out more about them here), and also told a funny anecdote about sometimes he totally forgets what happens in a given episode after they’re done filming it. That does make sense when you are filming anywhere from 22 to 24 episodes in a given year. (This time around, the order is a little bit shorter in 16.)

