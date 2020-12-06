NCIS season 18 episode 3 video: Back to the Future alum guest stars!







Someone within the world of NCIS must really love Back to the Future. After all, how do you explain the recent run of guest stars? Christopher Lloyd appeared in the season 17 finale “The Arizona,” while Tom Wilson is appearing on Tuesday’s “Blood and Treasure.”

In the video below, you can see Wilson (who played Biff in the feature-film franchise, and also recently recurred on Legends of Tomorrow) appearing in the CBS crime drama as Abgus Demint. Who is he? He seems to be a man handling a treasure-hunting operation all over the area, but there is a murder involving someone within his world. He doesn’t think that any of the treasure-hunters would be involved in anything like this … but what about him? Could he be the responsible party? (Insert dramatic music here.)

We know that this episode is going to offer a continuation to the Gibbs/Fornell story that we saw play out at the start of the season. Isn’t that exciting? We like to think so, but we’d be surprised if there is a direct conclusion to anything just yet. This treasure-hunting mystery should just be a nice way to balance the story out. You’ve got a notable guest star in Wilson, and then also a chance to see some of the team out of their element. Personally, we tend to think that this is when the show is at its best — the more you can diversify the cases, the better this show is.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

