NCIS season 18 episode 3 sneak peek: Who’s feeling hungover?







NCIS season 18 episode 3 looks to be rather fun, and it’s also taking place immediately after the events of the 400th episode.

So why does that matter? The sneak peek below gives you a good sense of that. Gibbs decided to meet some of the agents at the bar to celebrate McGee’s big milestone, but because of that, a lot of people are feeling hungover. Apparently, Gibbs drinks like nobody’s business and Bishop felt pressure to keep up the pace. Let’s just say that she needs a good pair of sunglasses while working out in the field.

If you want some more NCIS video coverage, check out our latest discussion about Ziva below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We have other news that you don’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, Torres is facing a different problem entirely: Food poisoning. He didn’t drink while at the bar, but he did have some tuna that wasn’t anywhere near as fresh as advertised.

Where we are going here is rather simple, as it’s pretty clear at the moment that some of the agents are not entering their next mission feeling 100%. They’ll have to make do, though, as this is one that they’ll need their full skill-set in order to figure out. We’re talking here about a case that leads the entire team down a bizarre treasure-hunt rabbit-hole, one that could lead to some rather interesting results when the dust settles. Gibbs, while all of this is going down, will also be collaborating with Fornell as he tries to get to the bottom of the opioid-ring mystery. Get ready for a substantial update.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including another preview for what lies ahead for Gibbs and Fornell

What do you most want to see right now when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







