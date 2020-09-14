Chicago Fire season 9, Chicago PD season 8 filming dates revealed







Chicago Fire season 9 and Chicago PD season 8 are arriving on NBC this fall, and we have a better since now as to when filming begins!

According to a report from Deadline, these two series under the Wolf Entertainment / One Chicago banner are going to be getting underway come October 6, which is a couple of weeks later than their sister show Chicago Med. It’s hard to know why these shows are starting after Med, but we know in general there is a lot of work that needs to be done to ensure that any of them can be at work. There are a lot of health and safety protocols put in place already, and we’re sure that these seasons will look and feel rather different behind the scenes over the coming months.

As to what the stories are going to be for both shows, we know that there are some casting shake-ups across the board. Foster is no longer a main part of Chicago Fire, and we just reported over the weekend that Lisseth Chavez is leaving Chicago PD and the character or Rojas. The producers will need to figure out how to fill those voids, and that’s without even considering how they will tackle the current events of the past six months.

It feels inevitable that all One Chicago shows are going to address the global health crisis — we know that Law & Order: SVU isn’t going to be ignoring it, and all of these series are set in the same world. It’s also incredibly important that Chicago PD takes a hard look at social justice, as well. This is a series that has long had a cop in Voight at the center of it who has a history of police brutality. While he often takes down particularly dangerous criminals, it’s still an impossible part of his character to reconcile. We’re past a point now where some of his actions can just be put on the backburner.

What do you think is going to come on Chicago Fire season 9 or Chicago PD season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

