Chicago Med season 6 filming reportedly set to begin soon







We know that there’s a real eagerness to see One Chicago shows back on the air, and rest assured, work is beginning soon.

How soon? Well, here’s some of what we can tell you now. According to a report from Deadline, filming for Chicago Med season 6 is slated to kick off on September 22 — a little more than a week away! This will allow the series to get some episodes in the can prior to its November 11 premiere date, and also figure out just how they want to take on what is happening in the real world.

While the Chicago Med production team has been rather shy about their specific plans for the new season, executive producers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider told us following the season 5 finale that they were talking already about how to honor real-life first responders on their show. We feel like it’s inevitable that the global health crisis is an important part of the story, as it would be the main focus of Dr. Halstead and the rest of the team. It will likely put an enormous strain on all of them, and given how many doctors and nurses have died since the pandemic started, there is a real sense of jeopardy that is here.

Amidst all of the stress and despair, though, we do also hope that the writers find a way to incorporate at least some comfort and happiness for these characters. Viewers are looking for an escape, especially since reality is so painful these days. That’s why a balancing out of tone is so important. We’re sure that there will be some happy moments sprinkled in here and there, but you may have to deal with some hard times before you get to the other side.

