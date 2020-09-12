Lisseth Chavez leaving Chicago PD, role of Rojas after one season







After coming on board Chicago PD last season in the role of Rojas, Lisseth Chavez is already saying goodbye to the role.

According to a report from TVLine, the actress (who has also appeared on The Fosters and also Station 19) is going to be departing this show and then joining Legends of Tomorrow in a significant role. Her character Spooner “lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of — and defense against — space aliens … And while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared. A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens.”

Are we sad to see Chavez leave the One Chicago universe so soon? Definitely, given that she had great chemistry with Atwater and it felt like there was a lot of interesting storytelling that the two could’ve taken on moving forward. Yet, there is a tendency for a lot of actors to come in and out of the One Chicago world and Legends of Tomorrow is a chance to flex some more comedic muscles. It’s a show that really embraces fun, and this is a very different sort of character than she has ever played before.

Legends of Tomorrow is going to air new episodes at some point in 2021; meanwhile, the plan here is for Chicago PD to premiere with its latest episodes this November. We’re sure that some more news will come over the weeks ahead, especially since the series may be looking to cast a replacement at some point. As is often the case, it won’t be a recasting more than likely — instead, there could be a totally new character who comes on board.

What do you think about Lisseth Chavez leaving Chicago PD and the role of Rojas?

