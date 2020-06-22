Perry Mason series premiere ratings strong for HBO







Going into the Perry Mason series premiere on HBO, we had a feeling that there would be some pretty strong ratings. Just how great were they? Enough to make this the best series-premiere launch on the network within the past couple of years.

According to a report from Deadline, the Matthew Rhys-led series ended up drawing 1.7 million viewers when you factor in some multiplatform viewing totals. (Multiplatform includes people watching digitally via the app.) It’s a great way to kick off this show, which we felt had the potential to get off to a good start. While this is not even close to the same Perry Mason that so many people watched decades ago, it is definitely still a worthwhile viewing experience. It’s bold, atmospheric, and definitely crammed full of all sorts of interesting content across the board.

So while the show definitely is off to a great start, the true test is going to be what comes over the next few weeks. Will the show retain a lot of its viewership? There are a lot of HBO series that tend to gain more and more viewers as they go along, but that may not be the case here given that Perry Mason entered the fray with more name recognition behind it. It does have the advantage of there not being a wide array of programming options for people out there. Because of what is going on within the current health crisis, we are looking at one of the quietest summer TV seasons we’ve had in a long time. HBO has done well when it comes to spacing out their programming … at least for now.

Perry Mason is far and away from being the #1 cable show of the night, though. After all, Yellowstone ended up launching with over 6 million viewers when you include its cross-network airings on Sunday.

