Perry Mason episode 2 spoilers: The future for Matthew Rhys, cast







Curious in learning more about Perry Mason episode 2 when it airs on HBO next week? Well, some of the central mysteries are going to continue.

There are so many things to love about the first episode of the series tonight. The tone was spot-on, the atmosphere spectacular, and it does legitimately feel like you are a part of the world every single second you are in it. This is hardly your parents’ (or grandparents’) version of the show — that much we know for sure. Mason is going to do some more investigating in this episode, and find a few things that could shock even him.

For more news, remember to view the Perry Mason episode 2 synopsis below:

Following one of her trademark barn-burning sermons, Evangelical preacher Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) offers the Dodsons the church’s full moral and financial support – much to her mother Birdy’s (Lili Taylor) dismay. During a routine domestic intervention, beat cop Paul Drake (Chris Chalk) is rerouted to a gruesome crime scene, where he follows a confounding trail of evidence. Mason (Matthew Rhys) is left incensed by a jaw-dropping admission from Baggerly (Robert Patrick) and, after pressing Emily (Gayle Rankin) on her husband’s alibi, finds himself confronted by an outraged Della (Juliet Rylance). Detectives Holcomb (Eric Lange) and Ennis (Andrew Howard) use Drake’s (Chris Chalk) findings to their own advantage.

Is this where we have a conversation about how great this cast is? In the end, we gotta say that this is one of the best you could possibly hope for — John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, and Robert Patrick are all famous enough to headline their own, separate series … and yet they work in tandem here. There is a lot that they bring to the table here, and we imagine that some of the stories are going to play out like a slow burn. The writers are not going to give you everything at once, so go ahead and prepare for that now.

What do you want to see when it comes to Perry Mason episode 2?

Did you enjoy the premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around to get some more news. (Photo: HBO.)

