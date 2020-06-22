Yellowstone season 3 premiere ratings surge to new record







We wondered whether or not Yellowstone season 3 would benefit from airing in a new timeslot. As it turns out, the answer is yes … and it’s really not even close.

According to a new report coming in now via Deadline, Sunday night’s new episode generated overall 4.2 million viewers, a massive increase from the season 2 premiere. It managed to also set records in a number of key demographics including viewers 18-49 and then also viewers 25-54. This shows us further that this really is the premium timeslot for cable television, and the network was eager to jump on a timeslot that is slightly less competitive than usual due to the current health crisis. (Season 3 was able to wrap filming prior to productions being shut down.)

For some more news when it comes to Yellowstone in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest on the premiere below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. That’s a source for ongoing updates when it comes to the series!

When you factor in multiple airings at the Paramount Network and also simulcasts on CMT, TV Land, and Pop), the premiere drew 6.6 million total viewers — this makes it the most-watched cable premiere of the year so far. Pretty impressive, no?

So what allowed Yellowstone to ascend once more to new heights? Odds are, it was a combination of a number of different factors that helped out the series tremendously. One of the biggest ones was simply there has been a lot of time in order for viewers to catch up on the show. Beyond that, there is also a good promotional campaign, Kevin Costner’s star power, and then also the debut of a familiar face in Lost alum Josh Holloway as Big Bad Roarke Morris. All of this serves as another reminder that Yellowstone is likely to go on however long the creative team and Costner want it to.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including more news as to what’s coming next

What did you think about the Yellowstone season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







