Yellowstone season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Understanding Roarke Morris







Yellowstone season 3 episode 2 next week has a chance of following up the epic events of the premiere, and that means understanding further our new adversary in Roarke Morris.

So who is Roarke, exactly? Well, he is one of the most dangerous characters we’ve seen the Dutton family come across so far. He’s smart, shrewd, and he will be bringing a battle fairly close to home to John Dutton and the rest of his family. At first, though, it seems like much of his attention is going to be focused around the character of Beth. Market Equities seems to be taking over a lot of what Dan Jenkins once had going on, and their plans seem to be very particular — domination. A battle over land and control is coming, and we better be prepared for that.

Of course, Yellowstone is a show that has a lot of other stuff coming. For some news all about it, check out the full season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

Jamie starts a new job; Beth comes to a realization about Market Equities and visits Roarke; Rip searches for another ranch hand; a livestock agent goes too far.

Rip’s storyline is going to presumably lead to a female ranch hand coming into the world of the show. We’ve heard a little bit about her so far, and all signs suggest that she’s going to be fierce, imposing, and exciting from start to finish.

We’re going to see some of these stories come about almost like a slow burn. The writers aren’t going to be rushing into every single part of this story; Roarke isn’t someone who chooses to act immediately. He’ll take his time in working to figure out precisely when the best opportunity is in order to strike. There’s a lot to look forward to, and that’s without even thinking about the possibility of a new commissioner into the mix. We know that Kayce isn’t altogether eager to take on this position.

