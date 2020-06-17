Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Will it happen at ABC? Boss ‘hopeful’







Is there a chance at a Grey’s Anatomy season 18 at ABC? We know that, for the time being, there are some reasons to feel good. The ratings are still good, the stories are still strong, and there are some fans still interested. Of course, that doesn’t mean that a season 18 will happen. You have to make sure that the cast and producers are on board for more, and nothing is 100% confirmed at the moment.

Yet, we know that ABC head Karey Burke is hoping that there will be more beyond what we’ve got for the 2020-21 schedule. (Read more about that here.) Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what she had to say on the subject:

“I can’t comment any further … I’m hopeful that Grey’s Anatomy stays a part of our schedule. They certainly know that we’d like it to be part of our schedule for as long as they are interested in making more episodes.”

With this being said, Burke also acknowledges that this is a very different era for television and with that, nothing is altogether certain when it comes to how negotiations and the like are going to work. Safety has to be the utmost concern and, at least for now, there is no 100% verification as to when another season is going to happen.

When Grey’s Anatomy returns, we imagine that one of the top priorities is going to be finding a way in order to address what’s going on in the real world. We’re sure there will be updates on relationships and characters, but will it be secondary?

How long do you think Grey’s Anatomy is going to be lasting on ABC?

