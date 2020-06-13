Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Could it still have hefty episode order?







The wait for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 continues, and it’s probably not one that is going to be over soon. It’s been more than two months now since season 16 was forced to wrap early, and despite restrictions being lifted on filming in Los Angeles County, we’re not here with some sort of specific timetable on how we’re going to be able to move forward. The truth for now is simple: Nobody really knows.

Yet, we know that there are people understandably who are going to start looking ahead and pondering questions like this: Are we still going to have a hefty episode order? In past seasons, we’ve seen the medical drama do 24-25 episodes, and we’re sure that ABC would ideally love the same thing now. It gives them a chance to fill up as many weeks in the schedule as possible! Who doesn’t want that?

The unfortunate truth here, though, is that it’s not something that can be defined as of yet. It’s not something that can probably be defined for a while still. We think it’s probably overly optimistic to say that 25 episodes will happen this time around. It remains to be seen if filming will start on time and even if it does, the added regulations may cause it to take longer in order to film various episodes. Also, there are concerns of a second wave or more.

For now, it’s better to just be grateful that there are plans for more Grey’s Anatomy, as opposed to just speculating over however many episodes there will be. We’re all a part of this world now where ideally, we just need to take things one step at a time.

