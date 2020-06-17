ABC 2020-21 schedule: The Good Doctor, Station 19, The Conners, more







Today, ABC officially unveiled their schedule for the 2020-21 season … but this is not a typical schedule by any means.

One of the things that is first worth noting here is that the network is not 100% designating this as their “fall” schedule. They’d like for these shows to be back at some point in the fall, but they’re smart enough to not guarantee it. There are some shows that are still in very familiar timeslots, but then also others on the move — take The Conners taking over the Modern Family timeslot or The Bachelorette shifting over to Tuesday nights. ABC is going to lean heavily on unscripted fare in the early going, which makes some sense given that shows don’t have to film as far in advance for some of them.

Below, take a look at the current schedule … but also know that all times listed here are Eastern and are subject to change.

Monday

8:00 – Dancing with the Stars

10:00 – The Good Doctor

Tuesday

8:00 – The Bachelorette

10:00 – The Big Sky (new)

Wednesday

8:00 – The Goldbergs

8:30 – American Housewife

9:00 – The Conners

9:30 – Call Your Mother (new)

10:00 – Stumptown

Thursday

8:00 – Station 19

9:00 – Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 – A Million Little Things

Friday

8:00 – Shark Tank

9:00 – 20/20

Sunday

7:00 – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 – Supermarket Sweep

9:00 – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

10:00 – The Rookie

So, in the end, we don’t think programming-wise anything is too big of a shock here. There are some shows that ABC is understandably holding onto for later in the season, and there are some that could be delayed. We still don’t know how Dancing with the Stars happens given the amount of close physical contact that is required in this current era.

What do you think about the ABC fall schedule?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







