Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart, and is Lee dead?







Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart, and are we getting set to see the end of the road for the character of Lee? Tonight’s new episode probably made you fearful.

If you saw the episode, we don’t really have to tell you about some of the danger that the character now faces. Amidst the chaos of the storm he found himself doing his best to help, only to take a nasty fall and hurt his head. His life is very clearly in danger, and you just gotta hope that he can get to the infirmary in time in end up okay.

For now, we’d consider ourselves to be cautiously optimistic as to the future of this character for a few different reasons. First and foremost, we do think viewers care tremendously about Lee, and seeing him leave in this sort of tragic way is devastating. There are so many other ways that characters can depart — we’ve seen that over the past year or so! Why do something that is going to cause so much mental anguish?

Smith has been an integral part of When Calls the Heart for ages, appearing in dozens of episodes. Lee is an essential part of the Hope Valley community, and that is probably one of the reasons why there is so much concern that comes with the character being in jeopardy. After all, how could you not want him to be okay when you think about everything that this community took on with this storm?

Hopefully, the show isn’t going to make you wait too long in order to get answers — we’re crossing our fingers that there will be some great info handed down over the course of the next couple of episodes. Don’t keep us waiting! Also, the same goes for a possible season 8 renewal — we want more news on the show’s future before too long.

For now, just know there is no 100% confirmation that Lee is leaving the world of Hope Valley. Stay tuned…

What do you think is going to happen to Lee on When Calls the Heart?

What do you think is going to happen to Lee on When Calls the Heart?

