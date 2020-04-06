When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 8 sneak peek: Seeing the storm







When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 8 will be airing on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, and there’s some serious danger this time around. We know that this is a show about community, and Hope Valley is going to need to rally together amidst some seriously-tough times.

The sneak peek below serves as a great way to get a sense as to some of what is coming. In here, you see Elizabeth taking some of her students on a field trip into nature. That means teaching them about flowers and other things that are a part of the natural world. At first, everything seems to be peaceful and that the kids are all learning something … and then there is a pretty dramatic turn for the worst. At the end of the sneak peek, Elizabeth starts to realize that the wind is picking up and there are some signs of a serious storm brewing. There are a lot of different problems that could come with that, with the biggest one being that they may not be able to get to safety in time. That’s where some other characters could come into play.

In general, the easiest thing to say about Sunday’s new episode at the moment is that it will revolve around at least some sort of rescue mission — we don’t think that this show is the sort to kill off a bunch of characters in the middle of a storm, but there are still stakes. Even if everyone makes it through, how they handle this crisis could set the stage for everything that comes moving forward. There are only a couple more episodes left after this one. There’s going to be a dramatic build once this story concludes.

Let’s just hope that once this crisis ends, everyone has an opportunity to breathe, even for just a moment, and enjoy one another’s company. They deserve something for all of this…

